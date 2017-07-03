Joe Natoli named executive VP and chief administrative officer of Baptist Health

Joe Natoli, the former president of the Miami Herald Publishing Company, has been named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Baptist Health South Florida.
Natoli will succeed George Foyo, who is retiring. The change takes effect on July 10.
In his new post, Natoli will oversee human resources, legal counsel, corporate diversity, business relations and other duties for the non-profit healthcare organization, the largest in Florida.
“Baptist Health is a leader in healthcare delivery and innovation with a true focus on putting patients and families first,” Natoli said in a statement. “I am honored and excited to join the Baptist Health team and to work with them to provide compassionate, quality care in a community that I love.”
Natoli most recently served as senior vice president for business and finance and chief financial officer for the University of Miami and interim chief operating officer for the University of Miami Health System. He previously had an esteemed run in the newspaper industry, serving as president of the Miami Herald Publishing Company and publisher of other Knight Ridder publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer and the San Jose Mercury News.
“Joe is an exceptional individual and is uniquely qualified to join the senior leadership of our organization,” Keeley said in a statement. “His extensive experience and thorough knowledge of South Florida and our local healthcare market along with his keen interest in research and innovation and long history of philanthropy will be tremendous assets to Baptist Health, our patients and community.”
Baptist Health South Florida has 16,000 employees and 2,400 affiliated physicians and is comprised of eight hospitals, including Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital, and more than 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities.
Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald
