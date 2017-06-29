MIA launching first Miami-Tortola flight to the British Virgin Islands

Miami is getting its first-ever nonstop service to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, next month.
On July 22, BVI Airways will begin offering two weekly, round-trip flights on Saturdays and Sundays to the British Virgin Islands’ capital and largest island.
The route marks Miami International Airport’s 40th Caribbean destination with nonstop service.
“The Tortola route reinforces our position as the gateway of the Americas, with more flights to Latin and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport,” Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González said in a statement.
The new route comes in a year of increase air service for MIA. MIA serves 106 airlines, the most of any airport in the country. In the last year, it has added more flights from low-cost carriers, including Iceland’s WOW air and Mexico’s Volaris. In the last year, MIA tied with Los Angeles International Airport for the largest gain in new international routes among all U.S. airports, according to a study by Airline Network News and Analysis.
