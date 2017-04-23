The rise and fall of the mall that changed Miami

2:03 Facts Matter Pause

1:58 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings

4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft

1:40 Ahmmon Richards wants to continue to work despite accolades

0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities