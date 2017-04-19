These sexual enhancement pills recalled due to problem ingredients

No more Monkey Business or living LabidaMAX. From A to Zrect, Organic Herbal Supply has recalled its sexual assistance pills for men and women.
The men’s pills — Uproar, Monkey Business, Zrect, Rectalis, Cummor, Tornado, ZDaily, Enhancerol, BigNHard — all contain tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis. While tadalafil is FDA-approved for dealing with male erectile dysfunction, the recall notice says, “the presence of tadalafil in these male enhancement products renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.”
The same applies to Organic Herbal Supply’s Zrect for Women and LabidaMAX, which contain filbanserin, FDA-approved for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in women.
“Use of these products may pose a threat to consumers because the undeclared active ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the recall notice states. “Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. ED is a common problem in men with these conditions, and consumers may seek these types of products to enhance sexual performance.”
Both genders’ pills have been sold nationwide, the women’s pills through Amazon.com. Organic Herbal Supply requests customers stop using the products and call 855-429-7328 from 1 to 8 p.m. to learn how to get a refund on their unused pills.
Anyone suffering medical problems from using these products can report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online or by regular mail or fax after downloading forms here.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments