PetSmart to buy Dania Beach-based Chewy.com

PetSmart, the nation’s largest pet-supplies retailer, has agreed to acquire Chewy.com, the No. 1 online pet food and supplies retailer.
The combination of PetSmart, with 1,500 stores nationwide, and Dania Beach-based Chewy will enhance both companies’ reach, the companies said. The acquisition, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the end of PetSmart’s second fiscal quarter of 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“We are focused on improving our customers’ experience in-store and online as we continue to execute against our long-term strategic initiatives. Chewy’s high-touch customer e-commerce service model and culture centered around a love of pets is the ideal complement to PetSmart’s store footprint and diverse offerings," said Michael Massey, president and chief executive officer of PetSmart, in the announcement.
Chewy has seen extraordinary growth since it was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael “Blake” Day in 2011. The privately-held company registered $26 million in sales during its first full year in business. Chewy has since grown to more than 3,700 employees and is projected to increase revenues to nearly $2 billion this year — nearly a 7,600 percent growth spurt in just six years.
“Since we started Chewy, we have been dedicated to understanding and satisfying the evolving needs of our customers to deliver the highest quality pet products and customer service,” said Cohen. “Combining our strong e-commerce expertise with PetSmart’s best-in-class infrastructure, footprint and breadth of offerings including services will help us ‘wow’ our customers even more.”
Upon closing, Chewy will be run by Cohen and operate as an independent subsidiary of PetSmart, focusing on its current business strategy, while PetSmart will continue to execute its strategic initiatives across the combined company, the companies said.
According to 1010Data, Chewy.com holds 51 percent of the online market, including 40.5 percent in direct sales and 10.2 percent in subscription sales. But Chewy had bigger aspirations.
“So if you look at where we are today in the business, we’re still scratching the surface in terms of the total addressable market. We want to be No. 1. We’re No. 1 online. We want to be the largest pet retailer in the world,” Cohen said in a Miami Herald cover story earlier this year.
Chewy had raised several rounds of capital – roughly $236 million – to support growth. On Feb. 1, Wells Fargo Capital Finance had become the latest investor, announcing an agreement to lend $90 million over the next five years to Chewy.
Nancy Dahlberg: @ndahlberg
