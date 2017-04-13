Miami-Dade Beacon Council chooses next leader

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council has selected its next president and CEO.
The county’s public-private economic development organization chose Michael A. Finney, a 30-year veteran of economic development for cities and states; Finney served as the chief economic development executive for Michigan, among other roles. He replaces Larry Williams, who stepped down in September after three years at the helm to become president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia. Sheldon T. Anderson had been interim CEO.
“Mike excels in all three prongs of our Market-Grow-Shape strategy: he is experienced in marketing major cities and states to the world; he has helped grow and scale-up local companies; and he has created programs to ensure all communities have the opportunity to share in economic prosperity,” said Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office and chair of the Beacon Council, in a news release Thursday announcing the appointment. Davis led the 11-member search committee of business and community leaders who worked with placement firm Korn Ferry International and reviewed more than 200 resumes.
In addition to leading the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as president and CEO from 2011 to 2015, Finney also led Ann Arbor SPARK and the Greater Rochester Enterprise, both public-private organizations similar to the Beacon Council. He was also senior advisor for economic growth for Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Since 2015, he has led Community Venture Partners, which has helped communities develop strategies to create pathways out of unemployment for its citizens.
“There is a sense of optimism and enthusiasm for Miami that was palpable from my meetings with the committee members and community leaders,” said Finney, in the announcement. “I am enthusiastic about stepping into one of the most well-respected economic development organizations in the country. My immediate priority will be listening, learning, and doing what it takes to get to know the community and its diverse set of stakeholders.”
Finney will be the Beacon Council’s fifth president. Since 1985, the council has helped more than 980 businesses, through assistance with expansion, relocation, site selection and incentive packages, Those businesses have created more than 65,000 direct jobs, the council said.
