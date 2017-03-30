Is there rubber or plastic in your taquito? A recall just in case

Machine parts winding up in food has led to a recall of 35,168 pounds of ready-to-eat beef taquitos, some of which went to Florida.
Right after metal in breaded chicken caused a recall of nearly 1 million pounds of product by an unrelated company, wayward rubber and plastic Ajimoto Windsor recalled 60-ounce plastic bags of Jose Ole Taquitos Beef Carne De Res in Corn Tortillas Crispy and Crunchy. Two customers found rubber and white plastic from processing equipment, according to the recall notice, and contacted the company on March 14 and March 21.
The bags went to retail stores in Florida, California, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. They have case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and a best by date of Dec. 30, 2017.
Unlike the Class I breaded chicken products recall, this is rated a Class II, defined by the USDA as “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”
