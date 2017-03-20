Alex Rodriguez buys UFC GYM Kendall, with plans for more

With his days on the diamond behind him, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his business interests.
A-Rod has added UFC GYMs to his portfolio of real estate and automotive interests.
The former New York Yankees star has purchased UFC GYM Kendall and development rights for the creation of more UFC-branded gyms across Miami-Dade County, Rodriguez told the Herald. UFC GYM is a brand extension of mixed martial arts leader UFC, and offers a range of group fitness classes, private mixed martial arts training and fitness techniques inspired by UFC athletes.
“As a Miami native, I am thrilled to now expand the UFC GYM brand across Miami,” Rodriguez, who is CEO of A-ROD CORP, said in a statement. “The UFC GYM brand represents the best in fitness and, starting with our Kendall facility, all of our members will have the opportunity to transform their lives with some of the most innovative training techniques utilized by the best athletes in the world.”
Rodriguez, who works out regularly in his Miami home and commercial gyms around the region, has existing fitness centers in Mexico. UFC’s Kendall location opened in November and is the only one in Miami. The brand has six fitness centers in Florida and more than 100 gyms across the U.S. and Canada.
“The response in Miami has been overwhelming,” said Adam Sedlack, president of UFC GYM, in a statement. “The Miami community has responded enthusiastically to our offering which has something for people of all ages and fitness levels.”
The Miami location, at the corner of Kendall Drive and 107th Avenue, has a 24-foot octagon, training and cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, a bag room, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio and offers youth fitness class. The gym’s pricing puts it about on par with other popular chains, with a standard membership beginning at $49 a month and “champion” membership starting at $89 a month.
The purchase marks A-Rod’s move into the U.S. fitness industry, which drew $25.8 billion in revenues in 2015, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a trade group. One of the nation’s largest fitness clubs, Equinox, is owned by Dolphins owner Steven Ross.
In 2011, Rodriguez partnered with 24 Hour Fitness founder Mark Mastrov to open a new fitness concept called Energy in Mexico. The high-end fitness centers cater primarily to professionals living in Mexico City, and it has become one of the largest luxury gym offerings in the country. There are currently nine locations with more planned.
A-ROD CORP. also owns Miami real estate construction firm, Newport Property and Monument, a Midwest-Southeast real estate investment and management firm. Rodriguez is also exploring new auto dealership opportunities after selling his Mercedes Benz dealership in Texas in 2014.
Rodriguez left baseball after serving a full-season suspension in 2014 for steroid use before his final season last year. He initially denied using performance-enhancing drugs, until confessing to the use of the banned substances in 2014 and apologizing in a handwritten note a year later.
Most recently, Rodriguez has been making headlines over his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. A-Rod and J-Lo were seen together at a gym in Miami recently — but it wasn’t UFC, a spokeswoman said.
