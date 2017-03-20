Alex Rodriguez buys UFC GYM Kendall, with plans for more

1:23 A visual tour of Downtown Doral Pause

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

0:54 NYPD save boy who fell into icy lake in Central Park

1:04 Aaron Ekblad returns for Florida Panthers

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:10 Homeowners meet by robbers outside of front door

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game