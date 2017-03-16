Have a big idea to tackle climate change? Singularity U’s Global Impact Challenge wants you

Have an idea to tackle climate change in South Florida? Singularity University and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced the 2017 Global Impact Challenge in Miami on Thursday.
Singularity University is an education and innovation center based in Silicon Valley that uses exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges. Its Miami Global Impact Challenge invites individuals from any technology or science discipline to enter.
Previously hosted in Miami in 2015, the Knight-supported Global Impact Challenge is open to all U.S. residents and citizens over the age of 21. Applications can be submitted through April 16. The winning team will receive a full sponsorship to attend Singularity’s Global Solutions Program held June 17-Aug. 17 and work with Singularity’s network of mentors and technology labs.
“This year, we are looking for applicants who have the skills and passion to develop big ideas to help solve climate-related challenges in South Florida, including ideas ripe for innovation, such as sea level rise, extreme flooding and other vulnerabilities to civic strategies of awareness, education and resiliency,” said Regina Njima, director of Singularity University Global Impact Challenges.
More information on the Singularity Global Impact Challenge: https://su.org/gic/2017/miami/
Comments