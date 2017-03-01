Miami’s blossoming art scene featured in UK travel channel series

Miami’s maturing art scene takes the spotlight in a new YouTube mini series by UK travel channel Wayfarers.
The first episode of the three-part series premiered Wednesday featuring artist Jessy Nite and Christopher Pastor, director of corporate relations at the Perez Art Museum Miami.
“The arts have really helped transform Miami in the sense that people look at us in a different way,” Pastor tells the show’s director and host, Aileen Quintana, in the first episode. Quintana is also a local artist and art director of III Points Festival.
The subsequent episodes will explore fashion and music, with episode No. 2 set for release Friday.
The mini series is part of Wayfarers’ larger CONTEMPLATE series, which endeavors to reveal unexplored aspects of young cities. The channel has already featured Seoul, South Korea with plans to do a series in Cape Town, South Africa.
