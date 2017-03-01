Here is the size of Airbnb’s footprint in the city of Miami

As the tension between Airbnb and the City of Miami continues to build, the short-term rental platform is releasing data on its footprint in the city.
As of late last week, about 2,300 people have been active hosts on the home-sharing platform for the past year, according to data Airbnb provided to the Miami Herald. Those users were responsible for hosting about 140,300 tourists who visited the city between February 2016 and February 2017, staying an average of four days.
About 26 percent of all visitors to Miami-Dade County in the past 12 months stayed in the City of Miami. Overall, the county welcomed 536,000 Airbnb renters, the site said.
Hosts in the City of Miami made about $6,900 on average in the last year for renting their entire or partial unit, Airbnb said. Hosts in West Flagler made the most ($10,900 on average), while those in Wynwood made the least amount of money off the platform, at about $4,350 a year.
Rentals in south Coconut Grove charged the highest rates, at about $170 a night on average. That’s almost three times what hosts in Allapattah, the neighborhood with the lowest rates at $59, typically charged.
For most of the neighborhoods in Airbnb’s Miami breakdown, short-term rentals are the only accommodations available for tourists — a point Airbnb often points out to illustrate its role in local communities. The site’s slogan, “live like a local,” promotes authentic travel experiences, often in places away from tourism hotbeds.
Still, urban areas had the most Airbnb traffic.
Most of the Airbnb tourists stayed in downtown Miami, which saw about 43,260 visitors; it is also the neighborhood with the greatest number of hosts, at 850. Overtown saw the fewest inbound guests — about 2,510 — and Allapattah had the fewest number of hosts — only 33.
The data expands on a previous breakdown provided by Airbnb late last year which captured the site’s popularity by ZIP code for the 12 months through September 2016. ZIP codes in the city of Miami were among the most populated in Miami-Dade County behind Miami Beach ZIP codes.
The numbers come after Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado proposed last month to ban short-term rentals in nearly the entire city and instating a set of strict compliance rules and fines for renters in legal areas of Miami.
The proposal was put on hold Tuesday as the city considers a different resolution instead next week that would just focus on enforcing existing zoning rules, which already ban short-term rentals in suburban areas.
The mayor and other detractors argue short-term renting impacts the quality of neighborhoods and presents security issues for residents.
