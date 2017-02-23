Wawa’s first 3 South Florida stores to open March 23 — and one could be in Miami Gardens

3:01 Billy Cole on his brother Norris Cole's shooting death Pause

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

3:04 Football quarterback shines after integration allows him to play at Gables High

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

1:13 Miami woman robbed of valuables at gun point

0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants