Wawa’s first 3 South Florida stores to open March 23 — and one could be in Miami Gardens

Wawa fans, mark this date on your calendars: March 23.
That’s when the first three stores from the Pennsylvania-based chain will open in South Florida, delivering its beloved toasted sandwiches to the region, according to a “save the date” notice distributed Thursday. About a handful of stores have been announced for the area.
But the chain is not yet releasing details on which stores will be part of the triple grand opening.
Still, one may be in Miami Gardens, based on previous statements. Last year, Carlos Segrera, director of acquisitions and finance at IMC Equity Group, which bought the shopping center where a Miami Gardens Wawa is under development, said that store was set to open in early 2017.
120 Total number of South Florida stores Wawa plans to open by 2022
The Miami Gardens store will be located at the corner of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue, offering gas, coffee, salads, breakfast options and, of course, the sandwiches.
Wawa is also currently building conveniences stores in Pompano Beach and West Balm Beach, where it had a double ground breaking in July.
The family-owned chain has plans for a total of 120 South Florida shops by 2022, as part of a Florida expansion that began four years ago with shops popping up in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. There are now more than 90 Wawa stores in Florida.
