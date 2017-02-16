A fabulous party for 600 of your closest friends? The Airbnb for event spaces debuts in Miami

Miami has no shortage of over-the-top parties, intimate gatherings in the garden, corporate meetings, photo shoots and fashion shows. Now it has an online marketplace to find, book and rent unique event spaces, just as Airbnb does for lodging.
Splacer announced Thursday that it is expanding into the Miami market. The New York-based company already curates and lists thousands of such spaces in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, including in breweries, art galleries, boxing gyms, former factories and houses of worship, as well as private homes and apartments.
At launch, more than 100 listings are available in the Miami area for booking on splacer.co, from a Colonial-style farmhouse to chic industrial lofts to art galleries, ice bars and waterfront venues, the company said. Listings ranged from a small photo studio in Miami for $35 an hour to “All White Modern Luxury” in a Miami Beach mansion for $3,200 an hour that can accommodate up to 600 people. Most of the listings are for luxurious or artsy spaces, both indoor and outdoor.
Founded by a pair of architects, the New York-based Splacer allows people to list, discover and book unique spaces with an aesthetic edge for events of any size. Owners can list their underused spaces and earn extra income. Users can search listings by geographic area, number of guests, amenities, style and features. For people listing their spaces, Splacer’s platform allows them to manage leads from multiple sources, track and process payments and collect data from a dashboard. Listing are vetted by Splacer’s team before going live in the platform’s database and a customer service team can help event planners locate vendors for services like food and entertainment, Splacer said.
To be sure, the so-called sharing economy is heating up in Miami, with peer-to-peer services for lodgings, cars and boats as well as deliveries and even hospitality workers. With an abundance of showy venues that don’t get used all the time, it should be no surprise Splacer chose the Magic City as its fourth destination.
“We created Splacer to use urban spaces in a way they’ve never been used before,” said Lihi Gerstner, CMO and co-founder of Splacer. “People are already renting out their apartments, belongings, cars and more – so it’s about time we do the same with our available spaces.”
