Court Buddy racks up 500 Startups investment

Court Buddy, a legal-tech startup founded in Miami, received seed funding from global venture capital fund 500 Startups and was selected for its Silicon Valley accelerator.
Court Buddy will be using the $150,000 investment from 500 Startups to hire key personnel and to ramp up sales and marketing efforts, said CEO and co-founder James Jones Jr., who is also an attorney. Court Buddy will also be receiving mentorship and support from 500 Startups, and is participating in one of 500 Startups’ current accelerator cohorts.
Founded in 2015, Court Buddy is a national legal technology platform that allows consumers and small businesses to choose the a-la-carte legal services at flat rates and then instantly matching them to top, pre-screened solo and small law firm attorneys nationally. Once matched, consumers and small businesses can instant message, video chat, and make secured payments to attorneys for the legal services that they need.
In two years, courtbuddy.com has matched about 10,000 consumers and small businesses with attorneys across the country, helping clients avoid paying high retainers and hourly fees that traditional law firms charge while also helping thousands of solo attorneys and small firms grow their practices.
“Our goals are to grow the company and to continue to provide maximum value to our customers. This partnership with 500 Startups allows us to tap into a global network to accomplish these goals,” said Court Buddy president and co-founder Kristina Jones. The company has recently relocated to Silicon Valley.
Court Buddy was named the winner of the American Bar Association’s Brown Select Award for Legal Access in January, a winner of the inaugural American Entrepreneurship Award in 2016, and was named the 2015 Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge People’s Pick Winner.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, 500 Startups has invested in 1,400 technology companies worldwide since 2010. It has $200 million in assets under management.
