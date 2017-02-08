Court Buddy racks up 500 Startups investment

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque Pause

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

3:28 Man dressed as construction worker steals utility trailer

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

2:46 Guantánamo Sign Language

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

0:33 High school basketball player scores 92 points in a game