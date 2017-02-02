Was Florida woman kicked off Spirit flight for drunkenness, or cleavage?

It’s a Florida woman’s edition of whodunit: The bosom or the booze?
A well-endowed South Florida woman is claiming that showing too much skin got her booted from a Fort Lauderdale-bound Spirit Airlines flight Sunday. But Miramar-based Spirit says it was her intoxication, which could have posed a threat to passengers once the plane was in the air, that cost her the seat on a flight from New Orleans.
The 21-year-old woman, who has remained anonymous save for sharing an image of her cleavage with WPLG Local 10, was at first allowed to remain on the flight after pleading with crew members who threatened to kick her off when they noticed she was drunk, said Paul Berry, a spokesman for Spirit.
She kind of whispered to the young woman that she was falling out of her shirt and that she might want to cover up — kind of the same way someone would say, ‘You have broccoli in her teeth.’ Paul Berry, Spirit spokesman
That’s when a female flight attendant made what Berry called a “personal gesture.”
“She kind of whispered to the young woman that she was falling out of her shirt and that she might want to cover up — kind of the same way someone would say, ‘You have broccoli in her teeth,’ ” he said.
Another passenger, Cathy Supp, who was sitting in front of the woman, said the woman tried to cover up but was still approached several more times by flight attendants who commented on her cleavage.
“Granted, she was well endowed and wearing a low-cut top, but she was covered,” Supp wrote in a Facebook post. “She tried to pull her top up further to cover more, each time another flight attendant came with the same issue, telling her in loud and rude tones that she’ll have leave the plane if she can’t get them covered.”
Berry denies that the woman’s appearance was the cause for her dismissal.
“If we kick people off for cleavage, there would be lot of people removed from an aircraft,” he said.
Instead, the woman was kicked off because other passengers started complaining she was being “belligerent and loud and other customers were not happy with her behavior,” Berry said.
Supp said in her Facebook post that the young woman assured flight attendants “she & her companion had been finishing a beer before boarding, but was not drunk & would be fine.”
The young woman, her companion and Supp, who Berry said tried to stop flight attendants from kicking the young woman off, were all removed from the flight.
The young woman was rescheduled for the next available Fort Lauderdale flight, Berry said.
Comments