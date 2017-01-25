Business

January 25, 2017 8:00 AM

Lyft launches employee-benefit commuting service

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

If you use an employer-provided benefit program for commuting in the Miami area, chances are you can now use it for the ride-hailing service Lyft.

Lyft announced Wednesday that it is launching a new employer-provided program that will allow employees of companies that utilize Zenefits, Benefits Resource, WageWorks, Edenred and Navia in Miami to use up to $255 pre-tax dollars monthly toward Lyft Line rides, in addition to buses, trains or parking. Lyft Line is the car-pool style Lyft service where several people going the same direction may share a car, and save up to 40 perent off the cost of a regular Lyft ride. Lyft is also starting the new benefit program in New York City, Boston and Seattle.

How it works: Add your commuter benefits prepaid card as a payment method in the Lyft app. Before requesting a ride to or from work, select Line mode and set your commuter card as the payment method. You’ll be matched with a vehicle that can fit up to six passengers, all traveling the same way as you, according to Lyft.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos