Lyft launches employee-benefit commuting service

If you use an employer-provided benefit program for commuting in the Miami area, chances are you can now use it for the ride-hailing service Lyft.
Lyft announced Wednesday that it is launching a new employer-provided program that will allow employees of companies that utilize Zenefits, Benefits Resource, WageWorks, Edenred and Navia in Miami to use up to $255 pre-tax dollars monthly toward Lyft Line rides, in addition to buses, trains or parking. Lyft Line is the car-pool style Lyft service where several people going the same direction may share a car, and save up to 40 perent off the cost of a regular Lyft ride. Lyft is also starting the new benefit program in New York City, Boston and Seattle.
How it works: Add your commuter benefits prepaid card as a payment method in the Lyft app. Before requesting a ride to or from work, select Line mode and set your commuter card as the payment method. You’ll be matched with a vehicle that can fit up to six passengers, all traveling the same way as you, according to Lyft.
