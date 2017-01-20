Here’s how you can get free help on your taxes in Miami-Dade

Americans love to rag on the Internal Revenue Service, but starting Jan. 27 volunteers certified by the IRS are offering free help on taxes.
About 80 percent of tax filers in Miami-Dade qualify for assistance, according to the United Way Center for Financial Stability, which is hosting an informational event at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27. The event will discuss options for obtaining help at the 47 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites located in Miami-Dade. It will be held at the center’s offices at 1500 NW 12th Ave, Miami. Volunteers will be in attendance to aid with tax returns.
The free help is available to “people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns,” the IRS website states.
Last year, Miami-Dade residents using the program saved more than $1.6 million in tax preparation fees and received almost $11.5 million in refunds, according to United Way.
Many local families qualify for but don’t claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, an important benefit for working people with low-to-moderate incomes.
Those seeking help on their taxes are encouraged to visit https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or call 800-906-9887. Tax help for seniors is available at https://secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations.action or 888-227-7669
