Unemployment in Miami-Dade rose in December

For the fourth straight month, unemployment in Miami-Dade County rose, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
In December, the jobless rate inched up to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.5 percent. That’s up from 5.4 percent in November but down from 6.1 percent in December 2015.
Broward County saw its unemployment rate fall to 4.4 percent in December, down from 4.6 percent in November and unchanged from 4.4 percent in December 2015. The unemployment rate in Florida did not budge from November to December, holding steady at 4.9 percent. It stood at 5.1 percent in December 2015.
The national unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December, just a hair above its lowest point since 2007. All figures except for Broward are adjusted to account for seasonal changes in the workforce.
This story will be updated.
