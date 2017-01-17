Radisson RED, a hotel-Airbnb hybrid targeting millennials, opening in Miami in 2018

Miami’s maturing millennial scene is attracting hotels brands that cater to the experience-focused traveler.
One of those brands, Radisson RED, breaks ground Thursday on its third U.S. hotel (the other two REDS are set for millennial favorites Minneapolis, which recently opened, and Portland). The 155-room hotel, which opens near Miami International Airport in fall 2018, caters to visitors that value the millennial mindset of capturing a local experience while on vacation.
The hotel, at 3401 NW 25 St., will do away with standard hotel constructs such as the front desk and desk in each room, swapping them instead for a mobile app with 24-hour check-in and check-out and a multi-purpose table in each room that could be equal parts work station and dinner table. The lobby, too, is set up as a “social hive” to invite interaction among guests.
Flexibility, local flair and color are at the center of the Radisson RED aesthetic.
“We say that we are not your typical beige hotel,” said Javier Rosenberg, president, Americas of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which will manage the property. “We want people to wake up in Miami and know and feel [like] they are in Miami.”
The project touches on trends that have helped propel Miami into the No. 4 national market for home-sharing platform Airbnb, which also offers a local touch to travelers seeking experiential trips.
But Radisson RED will offer more for guests than a typical short-term rental stay, Rosenberg said. Namely: a social setting, with trained staff under a globally recognized name that is adjusting to give travelers the flexibly they’re seeking. Other perks, he said include OUIbar + KTCHN restaurant and bar, which will feature local fare, a pool, gym and rooftop bar and lounge. Guests can also stream content from their smart phones or tablets on each room’s TV.
The RED brand initially received some criticism in 2014 for seveal bold design choices (particularly some whimsical bathroom features) but was applauded for its app. The RED app facilitates arrivals and exits, but also has a chat feature for hotel guests, and allows travelers to order food ahead of their stop at OUIbar + KTCHN, for instance.
“If you are able to eliminate those transactional components through technology then the hotel staff can really interact with the guest,” Rosenberg said. “If I can expedite that check-in through technology, I’ve now eliminated that big piece of furniture that serves as a a barrier.”
The brand hopes to open 60 hotels worldwide by 2020.
The $24 million project is fully funded through EB-5 financing via Miramar-based firm Riviera Point Development Group. The EB-5 program makes investors, their spouses and under-21 children eligible for permanent U.S. residency if they invest in commercial enterprises that create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. The project is slated to create 280 jobs.
