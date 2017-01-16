An adults-only, Julia Tuttle-inspired boutique hotel is opening in Miami Beach

The mother of Miami is lending her name to a new boutique hotel in the trendy South of Fifth neighborhood in Miami Beach.
The Julia, a 29-room boutique hotel whose name pays homage to Miami founder Julia Tuttle, is slated to open in early May and promises to fuse together old and new Miami Beach. Located at 336 Collins Avenue, the hotel will sit on prime real estate: a historic neighborhood that has seen new life and the foundations of a former hotel built in 1932.
“The SoFi neighborhood is an ideal area for The Julia, as it offers the best of South Beach with a neighborhood vibe,” said Gustaf Arnoldsson, chief financial officer of Miami-based SMS Lodging, which owns the property.
The new hotel will retain some of its old charm, with a restored exterior and authentic Cuban tile flooring in the lobby. Rates start at $189 a night.
The new hotel will retain some of its old charm, with a restored exterior and authentic Cuban tile flooring in the lobby. The hotel is designed by architect and interior designer Stephen Busto. Guest rooms will feature custom-designed furniture and a coral and gray color scheme. Artwork from local artists will be displayed in the public spaces.
The Julia, which is a three-minute walk from the beach, is adults-only and includes daily complimentary wine and cheese happy hour and French continental breakfast. Rates begin at $189 a night.
The hotel is the newest addition to family-owned SMS Lodging’s growing portfolio. The firm was founded in 2010 and has a handful of hotels between Key West and downtown Miami.
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
Comments