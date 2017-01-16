Off-road vehicles that keep rolling or lack seat belts are recalled

One off-road vehicle can’t stay stopped. Another off-road vehicle lacks seat belts and a 14-year-old boy died in a rollover accident.
That’s why BRP and Textron each recalled off-road vehicle models last week.
Textron recalled 1,100 Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO models sold around the country from November 2010 to June 2013. The recall admits to one death and one leg injury to an adult.
As a passenger in a 2012 Bad Boy XTO driven by his best friend, 14-year-old Cody Pike of Toombs County, Georgia, didn’t survive a rollover. His parents’ attorneys alleged in a wrongful death lawsuit that the Bad Boy rolled when it hit a bump at almost creeping pace. The roll tossed Cody from the cab, then the vehicle’s roof crushed his head.
The company settled the lawsuit in 2016.
Last week’s recall announcement by the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states, “The vehicles lack seat belts, posing a risk of serious injury or death to the operator and passengers in the event of a vehicle accident.”
People owning vehicles with a serial number, found on the steering column, of 8000020 through 8004934, should contact Textron or an authorized dealer for installation of seat belts. The company can be reached via phone at 855-738-3711 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or via the website.
BRP says it has received six reports of its 2016 Can-Am Defender, Defender DPS and Defender XT models moving while believed to be in the “park” position. According to the company’s website, the instrument cluster sometimes shows the car in “park” when the gearbox isn’t.
The recalled models were sold from October 2015 through December 2016.
Before using the vehicle again, consumers should contact a BRP dealer to schedule a free repair. Or, call the company at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time any day or go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
