Millennials may worry about money, but spend more on coffee than retirement

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard' Pause

0:16 Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins