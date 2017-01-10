Miami-Dade chosen for AT&T’s first Smart Cities Operation Center

Miami-Dade County is the first municipality to launch an AT&T Smart Cities Operation Center. The pilot program aims to give governments visibility into their communities’ conditions from one location and in near-real time.
In Miami-Dade, AT&T is working to apply solutions that address intelligent lighting and smart transportation as part of its Smart Cities initiative. In collaboration with its alliance member Hitachi, AT&T will be deploying public safety solutions, including:
▪ Remote monitoring and more efficient operations solutions for police and public safety officials.
▪ Upgrades to the county’s existing lighting infrastructure with smart LED lighting.
▪ Reliable data to help inform decision making around urban transportation planning.
▪ A traffic intersection network solution to help improve traffic flow.
In particular, the company wants to use its Smart Cities platform to help address the digital divide, which includes launching a program later this month at one of the county’s public housing communities. Along with Ericsson, another smart cities alliance member, AT&T will provide 60 laptops for students and adults in the community to use in the community center, while also equipping the center with wifi connectivity.
“AT&T is helping us deliver impactful solutions for our community. We now have meaningful solutions for public safety and traffic management. And we’re enhancing the lives of our residents,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, in a statement.
Other AT&T spotlight cities include Atlanta, Chapel Hill, N.C., Chicago, Dallas, Montgomery County, Maryland, and Portland, Oregon.
Comments