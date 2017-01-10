Business

January 10, 2017 10:00 AM

Miami-Dade chosen for AT&T’s first Smart Cities Operation Center

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade County is the first municipality to launch an AT&T Smart Cities Operation Center. The pilot program aims to give governments visibility into their communities’ conditions from one location and in near-real time.

In Miami-Dade, AT&T is working to apply solutions that address intelligent lighting and smart transportation as part of its Smart Cities initiative. In collaboration with its alliance member Hitachi, AT&T will be deploying public safety solutions, including:

▪ Remote monitoring and more efficient operations solutions for police and public safety officials.

▪ Upgrades to the county’s existing lighting infrastructure with smart LED lighting.

▪ Reliable data to help inform decision making around urban transportation planning.

▪ A traffic intersection network solution to help improve traffic flow.

In particular, the company wants to use its Smart Cities platform to help address the digital divide, which includes launching a program later this month at one of the county’s public housing communities. Along with Ericsson, another smart cities alliance member, AT&T will provide 60 laptops for students and adults in the community to use in the community center, while also equipping the center with wifi connectivity.

“AT&T is helping us deliver impactful solutions for our community. We now have meaningful solutions for public safety and traffic management. And we’re enhancing the lives of our residents,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, in a statement.

Other AT&T spotlight cities include Atlanta, Chapel Hill, N.C., Chicago, Dallas, Montgomery County, Maryland, and Portland, Oregon.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos