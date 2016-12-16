Miami-Dade’s economy is growing more slowly than the rest of the state

A troublesome trend that began in 2016 shows no sign of stopping: Miami-Dade County’s economy is growing significantly more slowly than other big employment centers in Florida.
Miami-Dade added 18,000 jobs between November 2015 and November 2016, an annual growth rate of 1.6 percent, according to state employment figures released Friday. Compare that to 53,100 new jobs in the Orlando area (up 4.5 percent annually), 33,400 in Tampa (up 2.6 percent), 30,700 in Fort Lauderdale (3.8 percent) and 23,700 in Jacksonville (up 3.6 percent.) The state as a whole grew at a 3.2 percent clip over the last year.
The likely culprits? Recession in Latin America and the Zika scare.
Investment from Latin America has been a key driver for Miami-Dade. But a strong dollar has hurt the flow of foreign money into the county, especially for the crucial real estate sector.
“The Miami economy’s ties to Central and South America have historically provided a boost to the region’s economy, but in recent times it’s become more of an albatross around the neck,” said Sean Snaith, an economist at the University of Central Florida. “That drag is going to linger into 2017.”
Miami Beach’s hotels have also taken a hit as domestic visitors reacted to the Zika outbreak, now officially over.
The state report also includes information about unemployment.
5.4 percent Miami-Dade County’s November unemployment rate
In Miami-Dade, the unemployment rate inched up to 5.4 percent in November, up from 5.3 percent in October but significantly better than last November’s rate of 6.1 percent. Broward County’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.6 percent, unchanged from both October and November 2015. Statewide, the unemployment ticked up to 4.9 percent in November, up from 4.8 percent in October but down from 5.1 percent in November 2015. The U.S. unemployment rate stands at 4.6 percent.
All figures except those for Broward County are adjusted to account for seasonal changes in the workforce.
As a whole, Florida’s economy is performing well. The state is creating jobs at twice the pace of the nation. A strong stock market bodes well for the United States, but rising interest rates at home and economic struggles abroad could spell trouble for the global climate. A Reuters poll of more than 500 financial analysts found that they expect growth in 2017 to be “uneven and unspectacular.”
