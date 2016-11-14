Harry’s Pizzeria expanding to Cleveland

Chef Michael Schwartz recently announced that a Harry’s Pizzeria will open in Cleveland, the first location outside South Florida. The restaurant will be located in the Shaker Heights neighborhood east of Cleveland’s city center, with a planned opening in 2018. It will be the fourth Harry’s Pizzeria; joining locations in Miami’s Design District, Coconut Grove and the soon-to-open site in Downtown Dadeland.
Named one of Food & Wine magazine’s “25 Best Pizzerias” in the U.S., the hip but casual Harry’s was a natural for Cleveland’s historic district, because “people shouldn’t have to travel far from home for a great neighborhood restaurant, and that is what Harry’s is all about,” said Schwartz. In addition to Harry’s, the Miami celebrity chef also created Michael’s Genuine, Cypress Tavern and ella, and has recently created concepts for Royal Caribbean ships.
