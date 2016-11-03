New photos show HBO’s ‘Ballers’ has left Miami

“Ballers” has left the building.
New photos obtained by The Herald show the last of the HBO series’ costumes and sets were packed up Wednesday afternoon from a warehouse at 3000 NW 123rd St. and shipped by truck to Los Angeles, where the third season of the Dwayne Johnson football comedy is expected to shoot.
Although HBO has not made a formal statement yet, multiple sources within the South Florida filmmaking community confirmed the move last week.
HBO received a tax credit of $3.8 million on expenditures of $19.2 million for the first season of “Ballers,” which was filmed in 2014. Final figures for the second season, shot in 2015, are not yet available.
California launched an aggressive $330 million annual tax-rebate program in 2015 to lure productions back to Los Angeles, where many of the writers and producers of “Ballers” live. The decision by the Florida Legislature to not replenish the depleted funds of Florida’s film and entertainment incentives sealed the show’s fate.
“Ballers” will take between 125 and 150 full-time jobs with it, dealing another blow to Florida’s beleaguered film industry. But local workers harbor no hard feelings toward HBO for their decision.
“HBO is a great production company,” said one Miami-based crew member. “It was an awesome show to work on. They really appreciated all our work. They told us that every day. They treated us right. It was the Florida legislature that treated them wrong.”
