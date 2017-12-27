He nearly died three times. Now 5, blind and paralyzed toddler needs bigger bed

Family of baby with rare genetic disorder is in need of some help this holiday season

Family of baby with rare genetic disorder in need of some help this holiday season Baby JJ, age 20-months, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called x-linked myotubular myopathy. JJ requires around the clock care at home. His mother had to quit her job as a nurse to provide the best home care for him. The family was just getting by until Hurricane Irma blew through South Florida. Now they are in need of some help.