He was a 1-pound preemie. He’s 28 pounds now and he needs a new wheelchair

Antoinise Samuels with her 17-month-old son Samuel at their North Miami studio apartment. Samuel was born prematurely with microcephaly. He remains on a respirator and is fed through a G-tube. Samuel has outgrown his infant wheelchair, so transporting him has become increasingly difficult. The family is asking for a toddler wheelchair so he can get the help that might make it possible for him to one day attend school. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com