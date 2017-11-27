They do everything for their sick baby, but they can’t fix what Hurricane Irma broke

More Videos 3:10 Family of baby with rare genetic disorder is in need of some help this holiday season Pause 1:04 Young blind woman needs laptop to help with her studies 2:36 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how. 1:31 Hattie Allen, visually impaired small business owner 2:36 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how. 2:07 Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 0:39 Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Family of baby with rare genetic disorder is in need of some help this holiday season Family of baby with rare genetic disorder in need of some help this holiday season Baby JJ, age 20-months, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called x-linked myotubular myopathy. JJ requires around the clock care at home. His mother had to quit her job as a nurse to provide the best home care for him. The family was just getting by until Hurricane Irma blew through South Florida. Now they are in need of some help. Family of baby with rare genetic disorder in need of some help this holiday season Baby JJ, age 20-months, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called x-linked myotubular myopathy. JJ requires around the clock care at home. His mother had to quit her job as a nurse to provide the best home care for him. The family was just getting by until Hurricane Irma blew through South Florida. Now they are in need of some help. Emily Michot Miami Herald

Family of baby with rare genetic disorder in need of some help this holiday season Baby JJ, age 20-months, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called x-linked myotubular myopathy. JJ requires around the clock care at home. His mother had to quit her job as a nurse to provide the best home care for him. The family was just getting by until Hurricane Irma blew through South Florida. Now they are in need of some help. Emily Michot Miami Herald