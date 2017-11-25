She’s blind and cares for two ailing relatives. That hasn’t stopped her big dreams.

More Videos 1:04 Young blind woman needs laptop to help with her studies Pause 2:36 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how. 1:31 Hattie Allen, visually impaired small business owner 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:36 Northwestern coach Max Edwards 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:39 Miami High coach Sedrick Irvin after win over Columbus 1:49 Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence 1:22 Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hattie Allen, visually impaired small business owner Hattie Allen is visually impaired and takes care of her husband, a stroke victim, and her elderly mother. The experience of caring for sick relatives has inspired Allen to start her own business. Hattie Allen is visually impaired and takes care of her husband, a stroke victim, and her elderly mother. The experience of caring for sick relatives has inspired Allen to start her own business. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

