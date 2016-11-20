Want a reason to give this season? Here is your reason

Lisa Simmons beamed as she rode a chocolate-brown thoroughbred named Prince.
“I love to be outside. I don’t want to be inside, all cooped up,” Simmons told the Miami Herald nearly three years ago as her visit with Prince in Southwest Ranches came to a bittersweet close.
Simmons, then 50, had multiple sclerosis. As she mounted the horse for her thrice-weekly rides at Horse and Petting Pal Interaction (HAPPI), a nonprofit that helps those with special needs interact with animals, the rejuvenating ride required the aid of several volunteers to boost her atop the horse — not an easy, and a risky, endeavor.
Soon after Simmons’ story ran in a holiday season Wish Book feature in the Miami Herald in January 2014, a reader donated a $4,800 automatic mechanical lift from Advanced Mobility to help her mount Prince safely.
Sadly, Simmons never got to use the device. Simmons died two months later, in March 2014, of complications from MS before volunteers at HAPPI could install the casing for the lift.
But in April this year, Marie Lim, the farm’s executive director, shared some good news with the Herald’s Wish Book coordinator, Roberta DiPietro. The lift was installed, dedicated to Simmons, and christened on the farm by Joanne Postis, another Wish Book recipient. Postis uses a walker because of MS and through Wish Book was sent to North Carolina to further her training in Equine Assisted Growth and Learning. The lift helped her ride the horses at HAPPI.
“Now I can invite our students in wheelchairs who are unable to be lifted onto the horse by hand,” Lim wrote to DiPietro.
Wish Book has helped many people. Not just our participants but many of the special needs people in our community. It’s a wonderful thing.
Marie Lim, executive director HAPPI Farm.
“I think Wish Book is amazing. I didn’t know if I would be able to travel or do anything anymore since I got my MS,” Postis said. I would never have had the opportunity but because of Wish Book I got to go to North Carolina last month to get the training for assisted therapy and I’m going again. I’m grateful to Wish Book for giving me this opportunity to do this this training.”
This holiday season, many others will know the same joy as Wish Book 2016 officially launches Thanksgiving week. Wish Book strives to meet the demands in our community by sharing moving stories of some of South Florida’s most inspiring people who have great needs.
Readers, in turn, have graciously responded with job offers, housing assistance, messages of support and kindness and donations — including, last year, a prosthetic eye to Joanna Colon-Espino, schooling for Postis and lifts for wheelchairs, vans and, yes, horses.
“I was speechless when the photographers were there. Every time they went to the videotape my mouth dropped, I couldn’t speak,” Lim said. “I think Lisa would be happy to see this. Most definitely Lisa is looking down on us and definitely smiling because she just loved to ride.”
This is the fourth year HAPPI Farm has nominated one of its participants for Wish Book consideration, Lim said. “It’s been very helpful. We made one mom happy. She could buy Christmas presents. And Joanne, of course, is very proud. Wish Book has been very helpful in that way in giving them pride and that they can accomplish something they wouldn’t have otherwise. Wish Book has helped many people. Not just our participants but many of the special needs people in our community. It’s a wonderful thing.”
With the Thanksgiving week start, the Herald will roll out some 30 stories with an even stronger online presence to reach more readers. Wish Book, an enduring community effort that taps the best within us, has been a mission of the company for 35 years. Already, Give Miami Day and a books/CD/DVD sale has helped Wish Book 2016 raise $8,855 — not counting pending matching figures.
“We are very proud of the Wish Book program, which has been the flagship endeavor of Miami Herald Charities for more than 30 years,” said Miami Herald Publisher Alexandra Villoch. “The generosity of our readers has helped impact the lives of so many in countless ways. Last year, Wish Book raised $430,000 in donations and helped more than 750 individuals and families. Every year the program has grown, and we’re hoping that in 2016, we’ll surpass last year’s efforts, because we know the needs are ever greater.”
Over the years, the challenges of the nominees have become more complex and compelling, Villoch said.
This year is no different.
“Years ago, most requests were simple, focused on lifting holiday spirits. Today, requests overwhelmingly reflect basic needs to survive. This year’s wishes include supplies for struggling young adults aging out of the foster care system, emergency housing assistance for families, technology to assist the disabled, equipment for patients with complex medical problems, a support dog to alert for seizures — and even a kidney transplant,” Villoch said.
Compassion. Giving. Seasonal spirit.
“The Wish Book program,” Villoch said, “provides a vetted outlet to help those most in need and help transform lives.”
