Whether you’re an eco-traveler seeking a nature boost or dreaming of retirement abroad, the Miami Herald’s free Costa Rica event can answer your questions. Join us Sept. 20 for discussions with a travel writer, expat businessperson, financial expert, Costa Rica legal expert and representative from the U.S. State Department about the marvels and realities of visiting, living in and investing in Costa Rica. The panel will be moderated by long-time Miami Herald editor and travel expert Jane Wooldridge.
Details: Curious about Costa Rica? Free Miami Herald event. 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 20, University of Miami Hillel Center, 1100 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables. Information and registration at costaricaevent.eventbrite.com.
