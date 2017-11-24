More Videos 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Pause 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 2:02 Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:25 Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque 1:39 Miami High coach Sedrick Irvin after win over Columbus 0:25 Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina 1:49 Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald