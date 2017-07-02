You want these lights on the wall. But they fall off the wall

You want them on that wall, you need them on that wall ...but the shades on these lighting fixtures sold at Home Depot won’t stay on the wall. So, about 64,200 of them have been recalled.
The chrome-colored glass shades on the Home Decorators Collection Three-Light and Four-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures can come off and fall. Can and have — 108 reports of falling shades have hit Design Solutions International. One report included a head laceration, an arm laceration with an arm burn. Another involved a laceration to the leg.
Home Depot was the exclusive seller of the fixtures from December 2014 through March. They cost $95 to $110 and have clear, acrylic ball strands around a halogen light and a reflective stainless steel wall plate.
Customers should contact DSI for replacement shades and replacement instructions at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET; at customersupport@dsilighting.com; or go to the DSI Lighting website.
