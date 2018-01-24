A lot of Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative 100-count bottles has been recalled because they might contain Naproxen Sodium instead. The difference can be fatal.
Health & Fitness

This laxative might not be a laxative — and what’s inside the bottle could be deadly

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 24, 2018 06:10 AM

A laxative sold nationwide has been recalled because what’s in the bottle might not be laxative — and what’s in the bottle instead can have fatal consequences for the unaware.

Instead of pills that get things racing, one lot of Basic Drugs Brand Senna Laxative 100-count tablet bottles might contain Basic Drugs Naproxen Sodium, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever. A customer discovered the mistake and informed manufacturer Magno-Humphires Laboratories.

Aside from doing nothing for user’s waste disposal system, Naproxen Sodium can be extremely dangerous if taken by the wrong person, as the recall notice explains.

“Unintentional consumption of naproxen sodium potentially could result in fatal adverse events in patients with underlying illnesses, including known allergy to the hidden ingredients; cardiac, gastrointestinal, hepatic, and renal conditions; as well as patients who recently have undergone cardiac bypass graft surgery.

“Patients may inadvertently overdose by taking another NSAID concurrently, thus increasing the risk for NSAID associated adverse events, which include but are not limited to, myocardial infarction, stroke, congestive heart failure, renal toxicity, bleeding, ulceration, or perforation of the stomach or the intestines.”

The bottles in the affected lot have “Lot#352300” and “EXP: 01/19” on the bottom and were distributed nationwide and sold online. Customers should return the bottles to the seller or Magno-Humphries.

Consumers with questions can call Magno-Humphries Laboratories at 503-684-5464 or 800-935-6737 from noon to 8 p.m. or email info@magno-humphries.com.

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

