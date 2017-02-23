Your child is a little chubby. Does that mean diabetes is in the future?

We’ve seen this scene many times: Beer belly dad reaches for the stack of doughnuts only to have his hand slapped by his wife.
There are good reasons why middle-aged adults have to worry about high cholesterol, high blood pressure, expanding waistlines and high blood sugar levels — all precursors to diabetes and heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer for men and women.
But these conditions are no longer limited to adults. Today, 1 in 5 U.S. children are obese, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates. In fact, 1 in 3 low-income children will be overweight or obese before they reach their 5th birthday.
We’re going to start seeing a whole bunch of premature deaths in young adults because they’ve been pre-diabetic or have had type 2 diabetes since they were teenagers.
Dr. Anthony Rossi, a pediatric cardiologist at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
Obesity, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, has given rise to children developing at least three of the most dangerous risk factors for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, large waistlines or high blood sugar levels.
Dr. Anthony Rossi, a pediatric cardiologist specializing in critical care at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, didn’t worry about kids contracting type 2 diabetes when he started his career. It didn’t exist in children.
Now, type 2 diabetes in children is one of his biggest battles. Yet parents don’t always see it.
“When they’re 10 or 15 or 20, they’re not going to be dying from this, but when they’re 35, they might be,” he said. “We’re going to start seeing a whole bunch of premature deaths in young adults because they’ve been pre-diabetic or have had type 2 diabetes since they were teenagers.”
Rossi’s advice:
▪ Do not introduce a sugar diet early on.
▪ Stay away from sodas, sports drinks, “fruit juice” and cereals loaded with sugar.
▪ Read nutrition labels before buying a product.
▪ Stay away from enriched flour, which converts into sugar in the body. Examples: White flour, white rice and white bread.
▪ Limit electronic devices; encourage group physical activity.
Get outside
Sarah Messiah, research associate professor in the department of pediatrics at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, has spent decades looking at the effects of obesity. She’s a passionate proponent of prevention.
“This isn’t cancer, and it’s not HIV,” she said. “We have a cure; we know what causes this. Treatment is incredibly costly and it’s not realistic.”
Instead of putting children on strict diets and berating parents for what they’re feeding their children, Messiah advocates for affordable, community-based programs that get kids moving, regardless of their socio-economic background, weight or gender.
Messiah analyzed seven years of data from the Fit2Play program, a joint UM and Miami-Dade County initiative offering sports, outdoor games and fitness programs at county parks. She’s found that even though 42 percent of the children who join the program are overweight or obese, the longer they stay in the program, the healthier they become.
Messiah’s advice:
▪ Parents need to understand nutrition and wean themselves — and their children — off junk food. (Chips, pizza, soda, pastries, doughnuts, cookies, crackers, etc.)
▪ Get your kids in the habit of drinking water.
▪ Don’t put your kids or yourself on a calorie-restrictive diet. Change eating habits instead.
▪ Eat out less, and search for healthy options.
▪ Don’t buy products sweetened with corn syrup.
Lead by example
Audra Nelson, a dietitian working at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, often sees children as young as 2 to 17 years old suffering from being overweight or obesity.
Often, she says, the problem begins at home.
“Children will eat what you eat,” she said. “If you squished your nose at a fruit or a vegetable, your child is going to do the same thing.”
Nelson’s advice:
▪ Make healthy food fun for children to eat. Use a cookie cutter to cut apples into different shapes.
▪ Involve children in the cooking process. Children learn about food, and it is a bonding experience with the parents.
▪ Never put a child on a diet. You don’t want to stunt growth by restricting calories. Instead, change the family’s eating habits and get moving.
▪ Limit portions. A child should not be eating the same portions as an adult.
Kids’ fitness programs
Fit2Play
▪ The after-school program will be held through June 9, weekdays and during school vacations at 31 Miami-Dade parks.
▪ Price: $25-$35 per week. Qualifying families can receive financial aid.
▪ Learn more at: www.miamidade.gov/parks/activities-after-school.asp
Memorial Hospital West Sports Center
▪ Swimming lessons for children 6 months to 9 years old.
▪ Bootcamp for children ages 6 to 11.Community memberships available for families of three or more, $75 a month with a onetime $25 initiation fee. Discounts available for seniors and those affiliated with major corporations.
▪ Call 954-844-7125 or visit www.memorialfitnesscenter.com
City of Doral
▪ Jazzercise classes for girls 5-12. Monday and Wednesday, 6:15-7 p.m. One class pass, $15. Unlimited monthly classes, $38
▪ Jazzercise classes for adults and teens: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 7-8 p.m. One class pass, $15. Unlimited monthly classes, $40.
▪ Start Small — Football and Tennis. Ages 3-5.
▪ For more information, call 305-482-9590 or email doralparksinfo@cityofdoral.com
