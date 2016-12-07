Can cannabis treat concussions? UM researchers are trying to find out

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case Pause

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:11 Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

3:23 St. Thomas Aquinas football team goes for '3-peat' in Orlando

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:59 Trump's nominee for secretary of defense thanks NC crowd on 'thank you tour'