Teeth-injuring metal in the meat got 228,000 pounds of these shelf staples recalled

An apparent production problem misplaced some metal in the food, necessitating Hormel Foods to recall of about 228,614 pounds of SPAM Classic and Black Label Luncheon Loaf.
The SPAM went all over the United States. Only U.S. territory Guam got the Black Label Luncheon Loaf.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service found out about the problem Friday.
"The problem was discovered after the firm received four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products," stated the FSIS-written recall notice. "There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products."
This is a Class I recall, defined by the USDA as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
The affected SPAM came in 12-ounce cans with a Best By date of February 2021 and production codes F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. All is the same for the Black Label Loaf, but with production codes F02098 and F02108.
Best By dates and production codes can be found on the bottom of cans.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ food pantries," the recall notice states. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
Anyone with questions can call Hormel Foods, at (800) 523-4635.
