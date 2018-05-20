A condiment sold at Walmart and Publix has been recalled after salmonella was found

Nine lots of Ziyad Tahini have been recalled after random testing of a sample found salmonella, Ziyad Brothers Importing announced.

Though final testing results haven't come back from the Michigan Departmernt of Agriculture, the company said in a press release, it's pulling the trigger on a recall.

As stated by the Centers for Disease Control, salmonella, "causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the source for about 1 million of these illnesses."

While most people with salmonella start suffering the accompanying diarrhea, fever and stomach aches within 12 hours to three days and deal with it from four to seven days, others have to be hospitalized. Those over 65 years old, under 5 and with damaged immune systems are most likely to get the worst of salmonella.

The recalled lots are, for the 16-ounce jars, Nos. 35317, 35417, 35517, 35617 abd 34917; for the 8-ounce jars, 34817 and 01218; and 00318 for the 32-ounce jars.

Publix sells the 16-ounce and 32-ounce jars.

Customers with these jars should stop using them, toss them out or return them to the store of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Ray Hanania at 708-298-3818, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.