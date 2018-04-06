They turned this Miami church into a farm — and now their produce is available at Whole Foods

SHARE COPY LINK St. Simon's Episcopal church was going broke. It's a tiny squat building on 4 acres of land in south Miami-Dade County, with a tiny congregation. That's when a new member of the congregation, Moses Kashem, came up with an idea. A young farmer, he Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

St. Simon's Episcopal church was going broke. It's a tiny squat building on 4 acres of land in south Miami-Dade County, with a tiny congregation. That's when a new member of the congregation, Moses Kashem, came up with an idea. A young farmer, he Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com