Where can you go food shopping on Easter? Some major chains are actually open.

That Sunday grocery shopping trip might have to detour down different roads on Easter Sunday, depending on your chain of choice.
According to either their chain websites or phoning stores:
▪ Publix supermarkets are closed.
▪ Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas stores are open regular hours.
▪ Sedano’s stores are open.
▪ Presidente Supermarkets are open.
▪ The Fresh Market stores are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Trader Joe’s is open until 5 p.m. (unless you’re in Portland, Maine — then it’s closed all day).
▪ Target is closed.
▪ Walmart is open.
▪ Whole Foods is open from 8 a.m., probably — some locations had the Easter hours on the phone line or had the hours on the website. Others did neither.
