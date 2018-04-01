Food & Drink

Where can you go food shopping on Easter? Some major chains are actually open.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

April 01, 2018 09:12 AM

That Sunday grocery shopping trip might have to detour down different roads on Easter Sunday, depending on your chain of choice.

According to either their chain websites or phoning stores:

▪ Publix supermarkets are closed.

▪ Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas stores are open regular hours.

▪ Sedano’s stores are open.

▪ Presidente Supermarkets are open.

▪ The Fresh Market stores are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Trader Joe’s is open until 5 p.m. (unless you’re in Portland, Maine — then it’s closed all day).

▪ Target is closed.

▪ Walmart is open.

▪ Whole Foods is open from 8 a.m., probably — some locations had the Easter hours on the phone line or had the hours on the website. Others did neither.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

