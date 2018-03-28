Two customers found plastic in the chicken. So, 96,000 pounds of it have been recalled.

Commercially sterile canned chunk chicken breast isn’t supposed to include hard plastic. But after two customer complaints, Tony Downs Food Company announced the latest not-food-in-your-food recall Wednesday, recalling approximately 96,384 pounds of Member’s Mark canned chicken chunks.
The recall covers lot No. 17333 of 12.5-ounce cans of Member’s Mark Premium Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water with a use by date of Nov. 29, 2020; and lot No. 17332 of 50-ounce cans of Member’s Mark Food Service Premium Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water with a use by date of Nov. 28, 2019. The cans went to retail stores nationwide.
According to the USDA-posted recall notice, Tony Downs learned of the problem Tuesday after getting two complaints from customers. Wednesday, a company spokesperson told The Miami Herald the two cans involved have the same time stamp, so the incident occurred at the same time, but “in an abundance of caution, we recalled the entire lot.”
Consumers with the cans are encouraged to toss them or return them for a refund. Anyone with questions can contact Tony Downs’ Director of Food Safety Steve Suri at 507-642-3203, extension 1302.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
