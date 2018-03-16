Salmonella injected into the meat causes 53,000 pounds of steak to be recalled

Salmonella in an injected marinade caused up to 53,154 pounds of sirloin steak to be recalled by Texas-based Standard Meat Company.
The USDA recall notice said the raw beef products went to restaurants around the nation.
Standard said a seasoning supplier told the company the au just seasoning was under recall for salmonella contamination. As Standard uses that seasoning in the marinade it injects into the sirloin steaks, the steaks had to be recalled.
Restaurants received the steaks in 20-pound boxes with either “USDA Select or Higher Beef 6 oz Top Sirloin Steak Mechanically Tenderized,” case code No. 45966 or 30-pound boxes with “USDA Select or Higher Beef 8 oz Top Sirloin Steak Mechanically Tenderized,” case code No. 45968. They were made from Feb. 19 to Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
This is a Class 1, High health risk recall, meaning, “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne sicknesses, usually striking with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 hours to three days after infecting a person. It can be particularly dangerous to the elderly, babies, and people with weakened immune systems.
Consumers might want to ask their restaurants where they get their steaks.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments