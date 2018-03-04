E. coli leads to recall of nearly 15,000 pounds of beef and pork. Walmart’s a seller.

UPDATE: List of possible retail locations added.
About 14,806 pounds of ground beef and pork products have been recalled after testing found the potentially deadly E. coli bacteria in the beef trim.
Interstate Meat Distributors’ own third party testing found the E. coli, according to the USDA. Of course, the USDA classifies this as a Class I, High Health Risk recall, defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
E. coli infections make themselves known two to eight days after exposure with dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramping. Infections can be fatal, especially in children. Some people wind up with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure.
As the recall notice states, “This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”
The products involved are:
▪ 2.25-pound packages of All Natural Extra Lean Ground Beef, 96 percent lean, with package code No. 04118.
▪ 2.25-pound packages of All Natural Ground Beef Chuck, 80 percent lean, package code No. 04118.
▪ 2.25-pound packages of Ground Beef and Pork Blend, 80 percent lean, package code No. 04118.
▪ 2.5-pound bag of 10 quarter pound frozen Brothers Choice Angus Ground Beef Patties, 85 percent lean, package code No. 04118.
Inside the USDA mark of inspection is “965.”
The Friday-posted recall notice said the meat went to retail outlets in Oregon, Utah and Washington. Monday’s posted list of possible retail locations included all Walmarts in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington; three Walmarts in Wyoming; five Walmarts in Colorado; 10 Walmarts in Montana; and 18 Walmarts in Nevada.
