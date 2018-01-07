A staple in the ice cream aisle is recalled over listeria

Fieldbrook Foods has recalled 20 cases of Tops Orange Cream Bars and 320 cases of Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars after listeria was found in a lot that was produced, but never made it to retail stores.
And, Fieldbrook’s FDA-posted recall notice says the company stopped making the orange cream bars — commonly called “creamsicles,” but completely unconnected to the actual Creamsicle brand of orange cream bars — while investigating the problem.
Listeria causes listeriosis, which infects 1,600 people each year, 260 of whom it kills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant women, newborns, people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable. Infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn infections. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, loss of balance and convulsions.
The Tops bars were sold in 12-count boxes in Tops stores across New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont. They have a Best By date of Dec. 18, 2018, and a production date of Dec. 18, 2017.
Megastore chain Meijer’s stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin sold the 12-count boxes of Purple Cow bars. The recalled bars have a Best By date is Nov. 30, 2018 and production date of Nov. 30, 2017.
Anyone with recalled boxes should return them to the store and get a refund. Call Fieldbrook at 800-333-0805, ext. 2270, with questions.
