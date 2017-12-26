Smoked salmon dish
Smoked salmon dish Stuart Spivack via Wikimedia Commons
Smoked salmon dish Stuart Spivack via Wikimedia Commons

Food & Drink

More smoked salmon recalled nationwide after listeria found

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 26, 2017 12:04 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Nodine’s Smokehouse recalled smoked salmon sold in 1.5-pound and 8-ounce packages, the latest ripple in a listeria-inspired national smoked fish recall.

The recalled Smoked Atlantic Salmon, sold nationwide in retail stores and via mail order, had either lot No. 40173 or 33173.

The Food & Drug Administration found listeria in Springfield Smoked Fish’s pre-sliced salmon, igniting a Dec. 13 recall of that product. More self-testing by Springfield caused it to yank a plethora of smoked fish and cream cheese products sold under its Springfield and Rachael’s brands nationwide last week.

Nodine explained in its recall notice, “The recall was initiated as a result of environmental and product sampling by (Springfield Smoked Fish). It revealed the presence of Listeria moncytogenes in some Smoked Salmon 1.5-pound and 8-ounce packages. Distribution has been suspended while (Springfield Smoked Fish) continues their investigation into the source of the problem.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eating Listeria moncytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says sickens around 1,600 each year and kills about 260.

“The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems,” the CDC says

Consumers can return the recalled salmon to the seller for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Nodine's Smokehouse, Inc. at 1-800-222-2059, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Nodine's
FDA

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro

    Mary Ann Quitugua from Celebrity Cake Studio in Tacoma, Washington shares tips for Christmas cookie decorating

Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro

Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro 2:58

Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
A farmer and a church reap rewards from an organic field of dreams 2:06

A farmer and a church reap rewards from an organic field of dreams

View More Video