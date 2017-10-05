David Neal
David Neal

Food & Drink

Week’s second Publix brand recall involves 1,200 pounds of pot roast, er, meatloaf

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 7:17 PM

Two days after Publix’s store brand ground turkey got snagged in a recall over possible metal shavings in the turkey, approximately 1,222 pounds of Publix’s Homestyle Beef Pot Roast with Seasoned Gravy is being recalled.

Well, actually, part of the problem is beef pot roast isn’t what’s in the 15-ounce plastic trays labeled “Homestyle Beef Pot Roast with Seasoned Gravy” with lot code No. 72487338, case code No. 09080/43303, and a use by or freeze by date of Dec. 4, 2017.

It’s beef meatloaf. A consumer found meatloaf in pot roast clothing Wednesday. Manufacturer Sandridge RMH Acquisition in Illinois made the packing mistake before shipping these lots to Publix stores in Florida and Georgia.

With the mislabeling, there’s also no declaration that the food inside contains wheat and soybean oil. That’s a problem for those with a food allergy to either.

If they desire, consumers can return the product to the Publix of purchase for a refund or exchange.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami 'Chopped Junior' champion celebrates at watch party

Miami 'Chopped Junior' champion celebrates at watch party 1:04

Miami 'Chopped Junior' champion celebrates at watch party
Venezuela’s best chef to open a new restaurant in Miami 1:40

Venezuela’s best chef to open a new restaurant in Miami
This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana 0:58

This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana

View More Video