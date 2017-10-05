Week’s second Publix brand recall involves 1,200 pounds of pot roast, er, meatloaf

Two days after Publix’s store brand ground turkey got snagged in a recall over possible metal shavings in the turkey, approximately 1,222 pounds of Publix’s Homestyle Beef Pot Roast with Seasoned Gravy is being recalled.
Well, actually, part of the problem is beef pot roast isn’t what’s in the 15-ounce plastic trays labeled “Homestyle Beef Pot Roast with Seasoned Gravy” with lot code No. 72487338, case code No. 09080/43303, and a use by or freeze by date of Dec. 4, 2017.
It’s beef meatloaf. A consumer found meatloaf in pot roast clothing Wednesday. Manufacturer Sandridge RMH Acquisition in Illinois made the packing mistake before shipping these lots to Publix stores in Florida and Georgia.
With the mislabeling, there’s also no declaration that the food inside contains wheat and soybean oil. That’s a problem for those with a food allergy to either.
If they desire, consumers can return the product to the Publix of purchase for a refund or exchange.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
