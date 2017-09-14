More Videos

Venezuela’s best chef to open a new restaurant in Miami 1:40

Venezuela’s best chef to open a new restaurant in Miami

Pause
Community BBQ after Hurricane Irma in Coconut Grove 1:40

Community BBQ after Hurricane Irma in Coconut Grove

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home 1:16

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:25

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires

Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:08

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:31

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma 0:26

Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma

  • Searching for the original Haden mango tree of Miami

    Tucked away in a quiet section of Coconut Grove, lives what might be the first Haden mango tree in Miami, but that's still up for debate.

Tucked away in a quiet section of Coconut Grove, lives what might be the first Haden mango tree in Miami, but that's still up for debate. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald
Tucked away in a quiet section of Coconut Grove, lives what might be the first Haden mango tree in Miami, but that's still up for debate. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Food & Drink

How the 100-year-old ‘granddaddy of all mangoes’ weathered Hurricane Irma

By Carlos Frías

cfrias@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 12:53 PM

Add Hurricane Irma to the storms Coconut Grove’s famous,100-year-old Haden mango tree has survived.

But like the rest of South Florida, the “granddaddy of all mangoes,” believed to be the tree that gave rise to the entire mango industry in the western hemisphere, didn’t weather the hurricane unscathed.

A major limb was snapped off, lying in the driveway of the current owner, Rudy Kranys, but the vital part of the tree remains upright. Experts said the tree had survived a half dozen hurricanes, including storms in the ‘20s, Andrew in 1992 and three in 2005.

Kranys evacuated on a flight to Charlotte but soon got emails and phone calls from neighbors to tell him the tree had made it.

“It was a relief,” he said in a phone call. “She’s managed to survive so many storms. I’m glad to hear she’s still standing.”

This particular tree bore the fruit that marked the first time anyone in America had successfully created a marketable mango, and it became the ambassador to the world.

READ MORE: A 100-year-old tree stands in a Miami yard. Is it the ‘granddaddy of all Florida mangoes?’

Though not all Floridians are mango fans, this Haden mango tree is the one that made mangoes a household word in the Americas. Kranys said he plans to call an arborist to trim it back to ensure it stands for another generation.

Carlos Frías: 305-376-4624, @Carlos_Frias

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Venezuela’s best chef to open a new restaurant in Miami

View More Video