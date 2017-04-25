140,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage recalled over metal magnet

Tampa-based Uncle John’s Pride is recalling 139,909 pounds of ready-to-eat smoked meat and chicken sausage. The problem is while all of the product can go in the refrigerator, some of it might stick to the refrigerator door.
“The problem was discovered when a metal magnet was found in the beef trim source product of the processed sausage products,” the recall notice states.
So, out of concern there could be more bits of magnet, Uncle John’s recalled these products, which were shipped to food service and retail stores in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.
▪ 10-pound bulk boxes of “GARCIA BRAND SMOKED SAUSAGE, 9˝” with case code 0-54912-20040-9.
▪ 10-pound bulk boxes of “GARCIA BRAND SMOKED SAUSAGE, 7˝” with case code 0-54912-17020-7.
▪ 10-pound bulk boxes of “GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE, 9˝” with case code 0-54912-17050-4.
▪ 1.75-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND SMOKED SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-20010-2.
▪ 1.75-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND SMOKED HOT SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-20050-8.
▪ 1.75-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND CHICKEN SMOKED SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-15020-9.
▪ 1.75-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED HOT SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-20030-0.
▪ 1.75-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND BEEF SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-20020-1.
▪ 3-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-21010-1.
▪ 5-pound boxed packages of “GARCIA BRAND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with case code 0-54912-18020-6.
▪ 10-pound bulk boxes of “EMA’S BEEF & CHICKEN BREAKFAST SAUSAGE Bulk, Manufactured By: Uncle John’s Pride, LLC” with case code 0-41085-01536-7.
The company asks consumers who have the product to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for refund.
This is a Class 1 recall, defined by the USDA as “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
