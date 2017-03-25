Almost 1 million pounds of breaded chicken recalled after metal found inside

Metal objects found in the food caused Thursday’s nationwide recall of over 930,000 pounds of breaded chicken food products, some of which went to a supplier of National School Lunch & Breakfast Programs.
The metal came off the conveyor belting, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food & Safety Inspection Service announcement that Oklahoma City-based OK Foods recalled 933,272 pounds of the ready-to-eat breaded chicken. Five customers told the company they’d found metal parts in the chicken. Food & Safety inspectors found metal, too.
Chicken products in the recall were made from Dec. 19 through March 7 and have the establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA inspection mark.
The first five products in the list of 20 products in the recall were made for Smart Foods4Schools.
Customers are told to toss the product or return it to the store for a refund. As a Class I recall, the USDA says, “this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
